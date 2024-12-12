Araiguma Calcal-dan TV Anime Reveals Teaser Video Narrated by Masako Nozawa

Spinoff series of Racoon Rascal franchise debuts in 2025

Nippon Animation revealed a teaser video on Thursday for the newly announced anime Araiguma Calcal-dan (Raccoon Calcal Force), which is a spinoff of the Raccoon Rascal ( Araiguma Rascal ) franchise. The video features narration by Masako Nozawa . The narration, which is also featured in text in the visual below right, reads: "A half-century after the enduring masterpiece, they arrive on Earth."

The series will debut in 2025.

The anime will star Junya Enoki , Taku Yashiro , Kenshō Ono , Yōhei Azakami , and Kenjirō Tsuda , though the anime did not yet reveal their roles.

Henry Hirakawa is directing the anime at Nippon Animation . Ayano Yoshioka ( Let's Make a Mug Too ) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music. Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director. Kozo Misawa ( Yomiuri TV ) and Hitomi Hiratsuka ( Nippon Animation ) are credited as chief producers. Hiroya Tanaka ( Yomiuri TV ) and Kasumi Dekune ( Nippon Animation ) are credited as producers.

The Raccoon Rascal / Rascal the Raccoon franchise originates from Nippon Animation 's 52-episode 1977 television anime of the same name, itself based on the novel Rascal, A Memoir of a Better Era by Sterling North . The series was part of Nippon Animation 's World Masterpiece Theater series of anime adapting classic children's books. Famed Studio Ghibli co-founder and director Hayao Miyazaki was one of the animators for the series.

The franchise inspired the Poka Poka Mori no Rascal anime in 2006, as well as the Meitantei Rascal anime in 2014.