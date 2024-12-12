Live-Action Adaptation of Webtoon Love Revolution Premieres in Japan on January 11

Image via https://www.asahi.co.jp/renaikakumei/ © 232・LINE Digital Frontier/「恋愛革命」製作委員会

The new live-action television series Renai Kakumei (Love Revolution), starring Toa Shimasaki from Lil Kansai, will premiere on January 11, 2025, during late-night programming on ABC TV in Japan.

Based on the popular webtoon Love Revolution, which was previously adapted in Korea in 2020, the series follows high school student Rei Himenomiya, who meets Rin Oji on the day he moves into his new home. After discovering they are in the same class, Rei develops feelings for Rin and, with the help of classmates, tries various ways to express his affection. However, Rin, who has resolved not to pursue romance, initially avoids him. Despite this, Rei persists in approaching her.

The cast includes

Toa Shimasaki as Rei Himenomiya

Mizuki Yoshida as Rin Oji

as Rin Oji Itsuki Yamanaka as Sato Ito

Leia Nakayoshi as Keiko Okada

Yukito Hidaka as Ken Matsuda

Ishin Oda as Shotaro Tsuji

The original webtoon Love Revolution, created by 232, is one of the flagship titles on Naver Webtoon, Korea's largest webtoon platform. It was serialized for a decade, running from 2013 to 2023. A live-action adaptation was previously produced in Korea in 2020.

Currently, Love Revolution is unavailable in English. However, the Korean version of the live-action adaptation is available on Viki .

Source: Love Revolution live-action Japanese show's website