Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film Gets MX4D, 4DX Screenings in Japan on January 10

The staff of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom ( Gekijō-ban Overlord Sei Ōkoku-hen ), the new film project for the Overlord anime, announced on Monday that the film will get MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan starting on January 10. The 4D screening will include clear stands of new illustrations of CZ2128 Delta and Neia by the series' original character designer so-bin , as a special bonus.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

The film ranked at #2 in its opening weekend in Japan in September. The film opened with regular screenings in Japan on September 20, but also had IMAX screenings beginning one week earlier on September 13. If the earlier IMAX screenings are included, the film had sold a total of 270,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 457 million yen (about US$3.15 million) in its September 20-22 opening. The film has earned a cumulative total of 910,185,100 yen (about US$5.9 million) in Japan as of October 13.

Crunchyroll began screening the film in North America on November 8, and also screened the film in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The film earned an estimated US$1,165,000 to rank #12 in the U.S. box office in its opening weekend.

Kadokawa describes the film's story:

Under the leadership of Sacred Queen Calca, the Roebel Sacred Kingdom enjoyed an era of peace, protected behind their great walls. However, that peace was easily destroyed by the sudden appearance of the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth and the attack of the Demi-Human Alliance. Though the grandmaster of Roebel Sacred Kingdom's Sacred Paladin Order, Remedios, and the high priestess, Kelart, gathered their forces to retaliate, they could not overcome the overwhelming difference in Jaldabaoth's power, and their kingdom is now on the verge of collapse. Remedios travels with her order and her subordinate, Neia, to a certain kingdom in hopes of gaining power to counter Jaldabaoth. The name of that kingdom is Sorcerer Kingdom Ains Ooal Gown. It is a grotesque nation ruled by an undead and despised by those of the Sacred Kingdom—

Naoyuki Itou returned to direct the film at Madhouse , and is also credited as scriptwriter and for composition. Yukie Sugawara returned for the film and is credited for script collaboration. Satoshi Tasaki also returned as character designer and chief animation director. Fumiyuki Go returned as the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Shūji Katayama of Team-MAX returned to compose the music at Kadokawa . Kadokawa Animation is distributing the film.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.