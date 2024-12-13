2.5 Dimensional Seduction Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season's final episode aired on Friday

The staff of the television anime of Yū Hashimoto 's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa ) manga announced on Friday that the series is getting a second season. More information will be announced the series' official website and X/Twitter account. The website unveiled a visual:

The first season's 24th and final episode aired on the same day.

A special program will air on December 20 with cast members playing the 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa : Tenshi-tachi no Stage (2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels' Stage) game and talking about the first season.

The anime premiered on July 5, and it aired for two consecutive(quarters of a year) for a half-year run.is streaming the anime.

Hideki Okamoto ( Bakugan: Evolutions , Mysteria Friends ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Takao Yoshioka ( Horimiya ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone ) is composing the music. Meichan performed the opening theme song "Shutter Chance," and voice actresses Kaori Maeda and Akari Kitō as their characters performed the ending theme song "Watch Me" for the show's first half.

Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint, and it describes the story:

“I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku , obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Lilliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Lilysa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Lilysa convinces Okumura to become her photographer--and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Lilysa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.

Hashimoto launched the ongoing manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation. Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint.

Aiming and Team Caravan developed a smartphone game for the franchise titled 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa : Tenshi-tachi no Stage (2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels' Stage). The cosplay battle role-playing game launched for iOS and Android devices on September 3, and for PC via Steam on October 31.