Magical Girl Raising Project Restart Anime Reveals Cast, Staff

A fan event for the anime adaptation of Asari Endō 's Magical Girl Raising Project Restart light novel announced the cast and staff on Friday.

The anime stars:

Nao Tōyama returns from the original anime as Snow White.

Hiroyuki Hashimoto returns from the first Magical Girl Raising Project anime as the director. Takao Yoshioka is returning to write the script. Masako Itou ( Magical Girl Raising Project SD character designer) is designing the characters for the new anime based on original designs by Maruino . Satoki Iida is returning as sound director.

The'saccount previously teased that various initiatives are in the works for "Project restart."

Yuzuki debuted the manga on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Web in August 2016. The second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2017. The manga has been on hiatus since October 2017.

Endō's Mahō Shōjo Ikusei Keikaku light novel series is set in a world where a social game called The Magical Girl Raising Project allows one in tens of thousands of people to be a "magical girl" — possessing extraordinary physical capabilities and looks, as well as special magical powers that set them apart from the rest of the human race. But one day, in a district containing 16 magical girls, the administration announces that it must halve the number of magical girls to solve the problem of magical energy. At first, the 16 magical girls race to collect more "magical candy" than their competitors, but the rules quickly become twisted, and it quickly becomes a murderous battle for survival among them.

Endō launched the original light novel series through Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! Bunko imprint in June 2012, and Takarajimasha published the 18th volume in November 2023. The second and third light novel volumes, published in November and December 2012, cover the "Restart" arc. Yen Press began publishing the novel series in English in June 2017.

Nori-Senbei launched the manga adaptation of the "Restart" arc in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine in 2016, and Kadokawa published one volume in September 2016.

The first 12-episode Magical Girl Raising Project anime premiered in Japan on the AT-X channel on October 1, 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Hashimoto reported in December 2016, a week after the first anime ended, that a sequel had not been decided at that time.

