566 Comics, Webtoon Artists Unite to Demand Impeachment of Korean President

17 organizations issue joint call for action

Screenshot of statement from webtoon artists Image via urimana.co.kr

On Wednesday, 566 comics and webtoon artists released a collective statement addressing South Korea's political situation.

The statement criticized President Suk-yeol Yoon for declaring martial law on December 4. Yoon cited opposition party resistance to his governance as the reason for the declaration. Following the declaration, President Yoon attempted to abolish the National Assembly and arrest opposition lawmakers and media figures.

However, the National Assembly passed a resolution to lift martial law within three hours, effectively ending the state of emergency in just six hours. Despite its brevity, the martial law declaration garnered global media attention. The fallout included a sharp rise in exchange rates and a plunge in stock prices. Additionally, over one million citizens have since taken to the streets to demand President Yoon's impeachment.

Seventeen organizations, including the Korea Comics Artist Association and Webtoon Association, issued a joint call for action, stating, “President Yoon must be impeached, suspended from his duties, and immediately detained for a thorough investigation.” The groups further emphasized that “South Korea's democracy and the survival of its people are under grave threat,” warning that without robust investigations and enforcement, the nation's constitutional order and public safety cannot be restored.

Webtoon artists who joined the movement include Kang Full, Il-Kwon Ha, and Gye-young Chun, alongside critics and industry professionals.

On December 14, the South Korean National Assembly approved the impeachment motion. The impeachment trial for President Yoon is now set to proceed.

Source: Website of Solidairty for Comics Artists