Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Fighting Game's Trailer Reveals Morel

Arc System Works revealed on Saturday that Morel will be a playable character in Bushiroad Games and Eighting's Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact 2D 3v3 fighting game based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga.

The game will release for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2025. The game was originally slated to release this year, but was delayed to 2025 in September.

Other playable characters include Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, Netero, Bisky, Machi, Uvogin, Chrollo, Feitan, Meruem, Genthru, and Razor.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English in October 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume on September 4.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward.

The manga resumed with a new chapter on October 7.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.