Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Announces More Cast, Ending Song Artist

The staff for the second anime season adapting Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ( Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun ) manga announced two more cast members on Saturday. The announcements came during the season's advance screening at Tokyo's Grand Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro theater. The staff had announced on November 24 that Akari Kitō , who plays Nene Yashiro, is performing the ending theme song "With a Wish."

Hōchū Ohtsuka plays Kako, one of the Three Clock Keepers who governs the past.

Rie Kugimiya plays Mirai, one of the Three Clock Keepers who governs the future.

The second season of the main Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime will premiere on January 12 on 28 TBS affiliate channels, and will air every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. JST. The new season will have returning cast.

Yōhei Fukui (episode director for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun episode 10) is directing the main second season at Lerche , replacing first season director Masaomi Andō . Yasuhiro Nakanishi , who is in charge of series scripts, and character designer Mayuka Itou are both returning from the anime's first season. \

Masayoshi Ōishi is performing the opening theme song "L'oN."

The first main anime season premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

Yen Press is releasing the main manga, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Aida launched the ongoing main manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014.

Aida launched the spinoff manga After-School Hanako-kun in pixiv Comic in February 2018, and ended it with the 25th chapter in October 2021. Square Enix published one compiled book volume for the manga in August 2019. Yen Press published the volume in English in April 2021.

The first After-School Hanako-kun anime premiered on TBS in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime on the same day but at 2:00 p.m. ET — ahead of the Japanese premiere — in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. The second season of four shorts premiered on October 7. The short anime has a returning Japanese cast and staff. Crunchyroll released an English dub on December 2.



