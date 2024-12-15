500000000 Years Button Anime Gets 14th Episode on December 28

New episode features "Wish Upon a Star," "The Edge of the Universe" stories

The anime adaptation of the short story " 5-Oku-Nen Button " (500-Million-Year Button) from Sōta Sugahara 's Minna no Tonio-chan manga series is getting a 14th episode on December 28 at 10:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EST) on the Tokyo MX channel. The episode will also stream on ABEMA TV , d Anime Store , FOD, and other services in Japan after its broadcast.

The episode will feature two stories. In "Wish Upon a Star," Tonio, Jaimi, Suneko, and Dr. Inoue notice that time has gone back to the past, and investigate the cause of the time leap. In "The Edge of the Universe," the four characters go on a picnic, and Tonio gest dirty playing in the water. Jaimi suddenly asks Inoue-hakase if it is possible to see the edge of the universe. Inoue-hakase brings out the "super tachyon picnic blanket," and the three of them set off on a journey to see the edge of the universe, leaving dirty Tonio behind.

Returning cast members include Masako Nozawa as Tonio, Suzuko Mimori as Jaimi, Naomi Ōzora as Suneko, and Marika Kōno as Dr. Inoue.

The anime's 13th episode aired on September 30.

The anime debuted in July 2022 with 12 episodes. Amazon Prime is streaming the first 12 episodes under the name 500000000 years button .

The story centers on a button that grants a million yen (about US$6,499) to whomever pushes it, with the condition that they must spend 500 million years alone in an empty space. However, at the end of the 500 million years, the person's loses that memory and returns to the point in time when they pushed the button. A person with this button appears in front of 5-year-old Tonio, 14-year-old Jaimi, and 17-year-old Suneko - three siblings who need money to pay for their father's hospital treatment.

Original creator Sugahara directed, designed characters, and acted as one of the only staff members on the project. He is again credited for these roles in the new episode. Sugahara wrote the episode's script along with Kazuyuki Osabe .

Virtual YouTuber Koko performed the opening theme song "TIME," and virtual YouTuber RIM performed the ending theme song "Tick-Tock Boy."

Sugahara debuted the Minna no Tonio-chan manga series in 1999. The series inspired an animated special in 2004. The thought experiment revolving around the 500-Million-Year Button has been a philosophical discussion topic in Japan ever since Sugahara's story launched.