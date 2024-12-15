Bogus Skill <<fruitmaster>> Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Ending Song, December 31 Net Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hanyuu and Air Matsukoto 's Bogus Skill <<fruitmaster>> -About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)- ( Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master": Skill no Mi (Tabetara Shinu) wo Mugen ni Taberareru Yо̄ ni Natta Ken ni Tsuite ) manga (based on Hanyuu 's original novels of the same name) started streaming the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "Sonna Bokura no Bōkentan!" (Such Is Our Adventure Saga!) by TrySail . The video also announces the anime's premiere on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan on December 31 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 1 at 12 midnight JST), one week ahead of each episode's broadcast debut.

The series will debut on TV on January 7 at 11:30 p.m. on, before running later that evening onandwill stream the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Ryuichi Kimura ( Aikatsu! , Kemono Friends 2 ) is directing the anime as Asahi Production . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( PuniRunes , A Galaxy Next Door ) is overseeing the series scripts, Risa Miyadani ( Aikatsu! Planet ) and Yasuka Ōtaki ( A Galaxy Next Door ) are designing the characters, and Selin is composing the music.

VTubers Lamy Yukihana and " Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino " (a.k.a. Pepechi ) perform the opening theme song "Bravely Dance" (also previewed in the video above).

The fantasy story follows a boy named Light, who wants to be the greatest adventurer. He and his friend Lena eat skill fruits, which results in death if eaten more than once. Lena gains the Sword Saint skill and quickly becomes an S-rank adventurer, while Light gets the useless Nut Master skill, which only helps for nut farming. One day, Light accidentally eats a second skill fruit. However, instead of dying, he gains a second skill, Sword Saint.

Hanyuu debuted the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2020, and the latest update was on June 7. Kodansha released one novel volume for the series in May 2022 with illustrations by Yasutaka Isegawa .

Air Matsukoto launched the manga based on Hanyuu 's story with original character designs by Isegawa in July 2021 on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius website. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 7.



