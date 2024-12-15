News
Kenji Sakaki's Tokyo Underworld Manga Ends on December 22
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Volumes 11, 12 to ship on January 4, February 4
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga website and app service posted the 96th chapter of Kenji Sakaki's Tokyo Underworld (Shin Tōkyō) manga on Sunday, and announced that the series will end in its next chapter on December 22.
Sakaki launched the manga in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga service in May 2022. Shueisha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on January 4, and the 12th volume on February 4.
The manga entered its last arc in July this year.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service releases the manga in English, and it describes the manga:
According to urban legend, the guilty are sentenced to fall to the Tokyo Underworld. There, they are given no mercy and are mercilessly judged for their crimes in the cruelest ways imaginable!!
Source: Shonen Jump+