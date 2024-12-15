Kenji Sakaki's Tokyo Underworld Manga Ends on December 22

Volumes 11, 12 to ship on January 4, February 4

Image via Amazon © Kenji Sakaki, Shueisha

Shin Tōkyō

'smanga website and app service posted the 96th chapter of's) manga on Sunday, and announced that the series will end in its next chapter on December 22.

The manga entered its last arc in July this year.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service releases the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

According to urban legend, the guilty are sentenced to fall to the Tokyo Underworld. There, they are given no mercy and are mercilessly judged for their crimes in the cruelest ways imaginable!!

Sakaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga service in May 2022. Shueisha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on January 4, and the 12th volume on February 4.



Source: Shonen Jump+