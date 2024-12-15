Medalist Anime Announces 5 More Cast Members

The advance screening for the television anime of Tsurumaikada 's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist announced five more cast members on Saturday.

Ayasa Itō voices the character of Suzu Kamoto, a fifth-grade elementary school student affiliated with Rengecha FSC. She won the silver medal in the All-Japan Novice B competition:

Other newly announced cast members are (from left to right in image above):

Emiri Katō as Hitomi Takamine, head coach of Lux Toyama FSC and former Japanese men's singles team member who won a silver medal

Taito Ban as Shinichiro Sonidori, head coach of Meikō Wind FSC

Ami Koshimizu as Nozomi Yuitsuka, Inori's mother

Manabu Muraji as Mamoru Sekoma

The anime's staff also revealed a new pair visual of Shinichiro Sonidori (left) and Riō Sonidori (right):

The anime will premiere on the "NUMAnimation" onand 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and onon January 6.will stream the anime. TheAnime channel onwill host a live special on January 4 at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST), before the anime airs. The anime will also spawn a net radio program on

The anime stars:

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

In addition, former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki is choreographing the skating routines in the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.

Kenshi Yonezu performs the opening theme song "Bow and Arrow," and Neguse. performs the ending theme song "Atashi no Dress" (My Dress).

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 11th volume on August 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in May.



