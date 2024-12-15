×
News
Medalist Anime Announces 5 More Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ayasa Itō, Emiri Katō, Taito Ban, Ami Koshimizu, Manabu Muraji join cast of January 4 anime

The advance screening for the television anime of Tsurumaikada's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist announced five more cast members on Saturday.

Ayasa Itō voices the character of Suzu Kamoto, a fifth-grade elementary school student affiliated with Rengecha FSC. She won the silver medal in the All-Japan Novice B competition:

Medalist anime cast, Ayasa Ito
Image via Medalist anime's X/Twitter account
© つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Medalist anime 4 cast
Image via Medalist anime's X/Twitter account
© つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Other newly announced cast members are (from left to right in image above):

  • Emiri Katō as Hitomi Takamine, head coach of Lux Toyama FSC and former Japanese men's singles team member who won a silver medal
  • Taito Ban as Shinichiro Sonidori, head coach of Meikō Wind FSC
  • Ami Koshimizu as Nozomi Yuitsuka, Inori's mother
  • Manabu Muraji as Mamoru Sekoma

The anime's staff also revealed a new pair visual of Shinichiro Sonidori (left) and Riō Sonidori (right):

Medalist anime pair visual
Image via Medalist anime's X/Twitter account
© つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

mdl_keyvisual
Image via Comic Natalie
© つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会
The anime will premiere on the "NUMAnimation" on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and on BS Asahi on January 6. Disney+ will stream the anime. The Kadokawa Anime channel on YouTube will host a live special on January 4 at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST), before the anime airs. The anime will also spawn a net radio program on YouTube.

The anime stars:

Yasutaka Yamamoto (Noblesse) is directing the anime at ENGI. Jukki Hanada (Love Live! Sunshine!!) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama (In Another World With My Smartphone) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

In addition, former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki is choreographing the skating routines in the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.

Kenshi Yonezu performs the opening theme song "Bow and Arrow," and Neguse. performs the ending theme song "Atashi no Dress" (My Dress).

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 11th volume on August 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha's 48th annual Manga Awards in May.

Sources: Medalist anime's website, Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
