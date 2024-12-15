News
Medalist Anime Announces 5 More Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The advance screening for the television anime of Tsurumaikada's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist announced five more cast members on Saturday.
Ayasa Itō voices the character of Suzu Kamoto, a fifth-grade elementary school student affiliated with Rengecha FSC. She won the silver medal in the All-Japan Novice B competition:
Other newly announced cast members are (from left to right in image above):
- Emiri Katō as Hitomi Takamine, head coach of Lux Toyama FSC and former Japanese men's singles team member who won a silver medal
- Taito Ban as Shinichiro Sonidori, head coach of Meikō Wind FSC
- Ami Koshimizu as Nozomi Yuitsuka, Inori's mother
- Manabu Muraji as Mamoru Sekoma
The anime's staff also revealed a new pair visual of Shinichiro Sonidori (left) and Riō Sonidori (right):The anime will premiere on the "NUMAnimation" on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and on BS Asahi on January 6. Disney+ will stream the anime. The Kadokawa Anime channel on YouTube will host a live special on January 4 at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST), before the anime airs. The anime will also spawn a net radio program on YouTube.
The anime stars:
- Natsumi Haruse as Inori Yuitsuka
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Tsukasa Akeuraji
- Kana Ichinose as Hikaru Kamisaki
- Yūma Uchida as Jun Yodaka
- Makoto Koichi as Riō Sonidori
- Hina Kino as Ryōka Miketa
- Megumi Toda as Mirio Nachi
- Kotori Koiwai as Ema Yamato
- Takahiro Miyake as Yūdai Jakuzure
Yasutaka Yamamoto (Noblesse) is directing the anime at ENGI. Jukki Hanada (Love Live! Sunshine!!) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama (In Another World With My Smartphone) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.
In addition, former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki is choreographing the skating routines in the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.
Kenshi Yonezu performs the opening theme song "Bow and Arrow," and Neguse. performs the ending theme song "Atashi no Dress" (My Dress).
Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!
Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 11th volume on August 22.
The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha's 48th annual Manga Awards in May.
Sources: Medalist anime's website, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.