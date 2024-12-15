Skeleton Knight in Another World Anime Gets 2nd Season

12-episode 1st season aired in 2022

The "10th Anniversary Memorial Fest! Overlap Bunko All-Star Gathering Special ~Night Dream Fest~" event on Sunday announced that the television anime of Ennki Hakari 's Skeleton Knight in Another World ( Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechū or Skeleton Knight, going out to the parallel universe) light novel series will get a second season, and revealed a teaser visual.

The light novel series' original character designer KeG and manga adaptation author Akira Sawano each drew commemorative illustrations:

Illustration by KeG

Illustration by Akira Sawano

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2022. streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English

The series stars:

Katsumi Ono ( Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , Hataraki Man , Girly Air Force , Senki Zesshō Symphogear sequels) directed the anime at Studio KAI and HORNETS , and Takeshi Kikuchi ( Night Wizard The Animation , Ragnastrike Angels ) supervised the series scripts. Tōru Imanishi ( Girly Air Force , Super Cub , WorldEnd ) designed the characters based on the original novel illustrations by KeG . The artists eba and Tsubasa Ito ( Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- , The Price of Smiles ) composed the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

One day, a gamer played video games until he fell asleep…and when he woke up, he found himself in the game world–as a skeleton! Equipped with the powerful weapons and armor of his avatar but stuck with its frightening skeletal appearance, Arc has to find a place for himself in this new, fantastical land. All his hopes for a quiet life are dashed when he crosses paths with a beautiful elven warrior, setting him on a journey full of conflict and adventure.

Ennki Hakari launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's be Novelists) website in October 2014, and Overlap published the first volume with illustrations by KeG in June 2015, and the 10th volume in March 2022.

Akira Sawano ( A Bridge to the Starry Skies character design) launched the manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in February 2017.