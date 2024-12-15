The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Anime Gets 2nd Season

Anime's 1st season premiered on January 5

The "10th Anniversary Memorial Fest! Overlap Bunko All-Star Gathering Special ~Night Dream Fest~" event on Sunday announced that the television anime adaptation of Yū Okano 's The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ( Nozomanu Fushi no Bōkensha ) light novel series will get a second season. The event also revealed a commemorative visual.

Image via The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime's website © 丘野優・オーバーラップ/望まぬ不死製作委員会

Cast members Ryōta Suzuki (Rentt Faina) and Ikumi Hasegawa (Sheila Ibarss) appeared at Sunday's event. The light novels' original character designer Jaian drew an illustration to celebrate the second season announcement:

Image via The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime's website © Jaian

Image via The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime's website ©丘野優・オーバーラップ/望まぬ不死製作委員会

The anime's first season debuted on January 8. The show then aired on BS on January 9. The show streamed in Japan starting on January 5.

The anime stars:

Ryōta Suzuki as Rentt Faina

as Rentt Faina Mikako Komatsu as Lorrane Vivie

as Lorrane Vivie Ikumi Hasegawa as Sheila Ibarss

as Sheila Ibarss Sayumi Suzushiro as Rina Rupaage

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. all three seasons, Slow Loop ) directed the anime at CONNECT . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord all four seasons) oversaw the series scripts, and Takao Sano ( The Honor Student at Magic High School , Restaurant to Another World ) designed the characters.

DJ/musical artist/music producer JUVENILE performed the first season's opening theme song "Immortal." Mao Abe performed the ending theme song "Keep Your Fire Burning."

J-Novel Club is publishing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the dark fantasy story:

Rentt Faina, a twenty-five-year-old adventurer, has been hacking away at monsters for a decade. However, without much talent for the job, Rentt finds himself stuck hunting Slimes and Goblins for meager amounts of coin every day. Little does he know, all this is about to change when he comes across a seemingly undiscovered path in the Labyrinth of the Moon's Reflection. What awaits him at the end of the path, however, is neither treasure nor riches, but a legendary dragon that wastes no time swallowing him whole! Waking up a short time later, Rentt finds himself not quite dead, but not very alive either— He is nothing more than a pile of bones! Armed with nothing but his trusty sword, tool belt, and ghoulish new looks, Rentt sets off on his quest as a newly reborn Skeleton to achieve Existential Evolution, hoping to one day return to civilization with a more human form. Will Rentt succeed, or will the labyrinth consume him for the rest of his un-death...?

Okano launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, and OVERLAP is publishing the series in print with illustrations by Jaian in October 2017.

A manga adaptation by Haiji Nakasone launched on OVERLAP's Comic Gardo website in November 2017.

Sources: The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.