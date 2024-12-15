Light novel series launched in 2018

A website opened on Sunday and announced that Yūki Kimikawa 's Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant! ( Tsuihōsha Shokudō e Yōkoso! ) light novel series will receive a television anime adaptation in 2025. The website also revealed a teaser visual:

The light novel's illustrator Gaou and the manga adaptation's artist Tsumumi also drew illustrations to commemorate the announcement:

Illustration by Gaou

Illustration by Tsumumi

Image via Amazon Japan © Yūki Kimikawa, Gaou, Overlap

Kimikawa launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2018. Overlap published the light novel's first volume in 2019, and the third volume in June 2020.

Tentai Books licensed the light novel and describes the story:

Leave everything to the strongest cook of them all! Backstabbed by those he considered friends, Dennis has been exiled from one of the strongest guilds around: The Silver Wings Battalion. He doesn't think much of it, though, as he was dying to use his Level 99 cooking skills anyway. That's why he decides to leave the city behind and open up a diner in the countryside. While pursuing his dream, Dennis meets Atrielle, a girl exiled from her noble household and relegated to slavery until he saves her. The pair open the diner together, and their first client is… an exiled knight from a different guild? How peculiar. But she is not the only customer; a cocky mage and a drastically overworked yet underpaid sage become regulars as well. The knight brings trouble to the diner at times, but Dennis's cooking skills and beloved butcher knives cut through trouble and hunger alike! Thus begins the legend of Dennis and his diner, the talk of the town!

Tsumumi 's manga adaptation of the novels launched on Overlap's Comic Gardo site in 2019. Overlap published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2020, and the eighth volume on June 25. Kaiten Books publishes the manga in English.