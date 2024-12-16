Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, Visual, New Theme Songs

The official website for the third anime season based on Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the third promotional video, second key visual, and new theme songs that debut with the season's 10th episode on December 23. Void_Chords feat. MindaRyn return to perform the new opening theme song "Compass," which the video previews:

iScream perform the new ending theme song "Metamorphosis." The song launches digitally on January 13.

Image via Arifureta anime's website © 白米良・オーバーラップ／ありふれた製作委員会

The 16-episode third season premiered on October 14.

Akira Iwanaga ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , The Morose Mononokean ) returns to direct the anime at asread (who animated the first season with WHITE FOX ). Shōichi Satō returns to oversee and write the series scripts. Chika Kojima again serves as the character designer and chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi returns to compose the music. Void_Chords feat. MindaRyn perform the new opening theme song "Unending Wish."

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series with both English subtitles and a dub . The second season premiered in January 2022. Funimation also streamed the anime.

Funimation described the story:

Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.

J-Novel Club is publishing Shirakome's prequel spinoff novel series Arifureta Zero . Seven Seas has been publishing the manga adaptation of the main series in print in English, and it also licensed the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai ( Arifureta Nichijou de Sekaisaikyou ) spinoff manga.

Shirakome launched the novel series in Japan in June 2015 under the OVERLAP Bunko label, with illustrations by Takayaki , after initially presenting it on the user-submission site Shōsetsu ni Narō.

