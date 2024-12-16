Natsume's Book of Friends Anime Gets Its 1st Game Adaptation

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the anime based on Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga announced Natsume Yūjin-Chō Hazuki no Ki ( Natsume's Book of Friends : August Chronicle), the first-ever game for the series, on Monday.

The staff launched an official X/ Twitter account for the new game and will announce more information on December 24 at 1:00 a.m. (December 23 at 11:00 a.m. EST). The images on the account feature a copyright notice listing the company Bushiroad .

Image via Natsume's Book of Friends anime's X/Twitter © Yuki Midorikawa, Hakusensha/Natsume's Book of Friends Production Committee © bushiroad

The seventh season debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 7, and on AT-X on October 8. In Japan the series is streaming on Netflix , d Anime Store , and U-NEXT . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The anime is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga debuted in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003, but has run in LaLa since 2007. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English.

The anime seasons and Midorikawa's original manga revolve around Natsume, a boy who has been able to see yōkai since he was little. Unfortunately, humans shun him, and there is not much fondness between him and yōkai either. One day, he inherits a Yūjin-Chō ("Book of Friends") from his grandmother. The book is actually full of contracts that his grandmother made to trap yōkai. As one yōkai after another shows up, Natsume tries to release or help them — even while many of them seek vengeance on him.

The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2017. The show had 11 episodes and two OVAs. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and released an English dub on September 30.

