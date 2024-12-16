2018 series available with Japanese, English, Latin American Spanish audio

© YOICHI TAKAHASHI/SHUEISHA, 2018 CAPTAIN TSUBASA COMMITTEE

is currently streaming the 2018 anime with audio tracks in Japanese, English, and Latin American Spanish. Subtitles are available in English (CC) and Latin American Spanish.

Roku added the series to its library in 2022.

The anime based on Yōichi Takahashi 's 1981-1988 Captain Tsubasa manga premiered in April 2018 on TV Tokyo and other stations. The anime retells the story of Takahashi's original manga from the beginning. The anime ended in its 52nd episode in April 2019.

Viz Media licensed the anime. The license includes digital streaming, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandise rights for North America and Latin America. The English dub of the anime began airing on Primo TV in the United States in August 2018.

Toshiyuki Kato ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Full Moon o Sagashite ) directed the anime at the studio david production . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon XY ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Hajime Watanabe ( Ginga e Kickoff!! , School Rumble ) served as character designer and chief animation director. Hayato Matsuo ( Hellsing Ultimate , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , The World God Only Knows ) composed the music, and Yoshikazu Iwanami directed the sound.

The Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc anime debuted in October 2023 and had 39 episodes.

Source: Netflix via WTK's X/Twitter account