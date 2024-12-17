Ishura Season 2 Reveals Main Promo Video, Key Visual, Mostly Returning Staff

Season premieres on January 8

Kadokawa revealed on Tuesday the main promotional video and key visual for the second anime season of Keiso and Kureta 's Ishura light novel series. The video confirms the anime's mostly returning staff and previews the opening theme song "True Peak" by Mayu Maeshima .

Takeo Takahashi returns as the second season's chief director, and Yuki Ogawa is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara is again supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yōko Kikuchi and Yuka Takashina are again designing the characters. The illustrator kuren joins the anime's staff as world designer, along with first season's Tatsuya Fukushima . However, Takuya Asaoka , Kazuo Ogura , and Nami Niinuma are no longer credited as one of the assistant directors, art directors, and editors, respectively.

Other returning staff are:

The anime will premiere on theandchannels, and it will exclusively stream onon January 8 at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST). The anime will then stream onand on thestreaming service in Japan on January 15.

New second season cast includes (Note: Some character name Romanizations are not confirmed):

The group sajou no hana will perform the ending theme song "THE IOLITE."

The anime's first season premiered in Japan on January 3 on 22 channels including TOKYO MX , BS Nippon Corporation , and KBS Kyoto . The anime is streaming exclusively on Disney+ worldwide and on Hulu in the U.S.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

The novel began serialization on both the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2019. The novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

Meguri launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2021.

