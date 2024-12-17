Shōjo Manga Pioneer Macoto Takahashi Dies at 90

Takahashi died on November 17 after prolonged battle with esophagogastric junction cancer

The X (formerly) account for's "Eien no Kirameki" (Eternal Sparkle) exhibit announced on Monday that the artist had died on November 17 after a prolonged period of hospitalization for esophagogastric junction cancer treatment. He was 90. His close relatives held a private funeral on November 25 and are declining gifts following the wishes of the deceased.

Takahashi was born in Osaka in 1934 and began his artistic career in 1953. He made his magazine debut with the "Kanashimi no Hamabe" (Sorrowful Beach) story in Shōjo Natsu (a special issue of Kobunsha 's main Shōjo magazine) in 1957 and would become an establishing force behind what is now known as the shōjo (girls) comic art style.

He was known for his Arashi o Koete (Overcome the Storm) and Petit La series. His works popularized ballet in the shōjo scene and his characters' large, twinkling eyes were his oft-emulated trademark. He also brought shōjo manga and fashion closer together by emphasizing characters' outfits in full-body manga panels.

Takahashi's art has appeared in Comme des Garcons fashion shows, was featured in designer Rei Kawakubo's runway looks at Paris Fashion Week 2017, and has been on exhibition at his gallery in Sakura City, Chiba.

ANN spoke with Takahashi about his career and inspirations in 2022.



