Shōjo Manga Pioneer Macoto Takahashi Dies at 90
posted on by Anita Tai
Takahashi was born in Osaka in 1934 and began his artistic career in 1953. He made his magazine debut with the "Kanashimi no Hamabe" (Sorrowful Beach) story in Shōjo Natsu (a special issue of Kobunsha's main Shōjo magazine) in 1957 and would become an establishing force behind what is now known as the shōjo (girls) comic art style.
He was known for his Arashi o Koete (Overcome the Storm) and Petit La series. His works popularized ballet in the shōjo scene and his characters' large, twinkling eyes were his oft-emulated trademark. He also brought shōjo manga and fashion closer together by emphasizing characters' outfits in full-body manga panels.
Takahashi's art has appeared in Comme des Garcons fashion shows, was featured in designer Rei Kawakubo's runway looks at Paris Fashion Week 2017, and has been on exhibition at his gallery in Sakura City, Chiba.
ANN spoke with Takahashi about his career and inspirations in 2022.
Sources: Macoto Takahashi's exhibit's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie