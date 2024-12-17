UniteUp! -Uni:Birth- Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme Song

Project's cast performs theme song for January 11 anime

The staff for UniteUp! -Uni:Birth- , the second season of the UniteUp! television anime for Sony Music 's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp, began streaming the second promotional video on Tuesday The video previews the season's opening theme song "Uni:Birth" by the project's cast.

©Project UniteUp!

The anime will debut on January 11 at 11:30 p.m. JST, and will air on, Fukuoka Broadcasting, and Nagoya Broadcasting. The first episode will have a screening event on January 5 in Tokyo.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Shin'ichirō Ushijima ( I want to eat your pancreas ) returns to direct the second season at studio CloverWorks , with new assistant director Michiru Itabisashi . Team Kizunya is now overseeing the series scripts instead of Rino Yamazaki . Majiro ( 22/7 ) is again credited as the character designer. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is again composing the music, this time alongside Naoyuki Chikatani .

The show's first season premiered in January 2023, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

"I'm going to be an idol...?" Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.

His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer "KIKUNOYU".

One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency "sMiLea Production" after they hear his singing voice.

The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo "Anela" after they suddenly retired.

Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.

The three online singers are inspired by the idols "LEGIT" and "JAXX/JAXX", also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind...!

The anime's first season featured four idol groups including:

Protostar:

Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose

as Akira Kiyose Ryōtarō Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe

as Banri Naoe Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa

Legit:

Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao

as Daiki Takao Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishiro Nijo

as Eishiro Nijo Ryūichirō Sakata as Fuga Togo

Jaxx Jaxx:

AneLa:

Sōma Saitō as Lin Otsuki

as Lin Otsuki Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujido

Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.

