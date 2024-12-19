News
Variety: Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Gets Sequel
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens on Friday.
Keanu Reeves joins the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.
Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.
Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Tom Butler, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie).
The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.
The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted on April 26 with six episodes.
Source: Variety (Brent Lang)