Variety: Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Gets Sequel

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 scheduled for spring 2027

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Thursday thatis producing a sequel to the live-actionis scheduled for a spring 2027 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens on Friday.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.

Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted on April 26 with six episodes.



Source: Variety (Brent Lang)