Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl Anime's Teaser Video Streamed

Kadokawa revealed on Friday a teaser video for Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl , the television anime adaptation of Hirokazu Yasuhara 's Game Center Shо̄jo to Ibunka Kо̄ryū manga.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 安原宏和/KADOKAWA/ゲーセン少女と異文化交流会

The anime will debut in July 2025, and starsas Lily Baker andas Renji Kusakabe.

Toshihiro Kikuchi ( Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! , Pseudo Harem ) is directing the anime at Nomad . Yasunori Yamada ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life , Web Ghost PiPoPa ) is in charge of series scripts, and Rikiya Okano ( alice gear aegis Expansion , Tokyo Autumn Session ) is designing the characters.

Isamu Nishiyama ( I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? ) is the art director, Kenta Masuda ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? ) is in charge or art setting, Yukiko Shigemitsu ( sola ) is in charge of color design, and Mutsumi Takemiya ( Pseudo Harem , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) is editing.

Yasunori Ebina ( Date A Live , Naruto ) is the sound director, Kiyotaka Kawada ( Oshi no Ko ) is in charge of sound effects, Shunpei Takeuchi ( Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ) is in charge of recording adjustment, zuvo. is in charge of sound production, Wataru Matsuoka is in charge of casting, and Takurō Iga ( Trillion Game , Oshi no Ko ) is composing the music.

Yasuhara debuted the manga on X/Twitter in 2019 before it received a serialization on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# website in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 9.

The story centers on Renji Kusakabe, who works part-time at an arcade and meets a British girl named Lily. They exchange diaries and begin their friendship, or maybe something more.

The manga received a promotional video for its second volume in July 2021. Nao Tōyama voiced Lily in the video.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.