Genshō Yasuda Directs 2 More Moana 2 Anime Shorts

Shorts feature songs by Matangi, Maui

Director Genshō Yasuda and his studio Yasuda Gensho Studio by Xenotoon released two more Disney-approved anime shorts on Friday for the Moana 2 animated film. The shorts feature Japanese-dubbed songs from the film. The first short below features Sonim 's song "Mayoe" (the "Get Lost" song in English) for the character Matangi, and the second short features Matsuya Onoe's song "Dekiru sa! Chee Hoo!" (the "Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" song in English) for the character Maui.

The first two shorts from December 7 feature the songs "Kaettekita, Honto no Watashi ni" (I've Returned, to the True Me; the "We're Back" song in the English version) and "Beyond ~Koete Yukō" (Beyond ~Go Beyond~; The "Beyond" song in the English version). Tomona Yabiku performs both songs.

Moana 2 opened in the U.S. on November 27 and in Japan on December 6.

Anime-styled brand and NFT project Azuki began streaming Yasuda's "Catch of the Day" mini-short 3DCG anime in August. Yasuda is also directing his first full-length animated film titled Make a Girl , after a successful crowdfunding campaign. The film had its world premiere in Hollywood on November 3, and will open in Japan on January 31.