Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Fighting Game Releases in Summer 2025

Game was previously slated for this year before delay

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact

The official website forGames and Eighting's2D 3v3 fighting game based on'smanga revealed on Friday the game will release in summer 2025.

The game will release for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The game was originally slated to release this year, but was delayed.

Playable characters include Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, Netero, Bisky, Machi, Uvogin, Chrollo, Feitan, Meruem, Genthru, Razor, and Morel.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English in October 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume on September 4.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward.

The manga resumed with a new chapter on October 7.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.