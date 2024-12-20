Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Reveals May 30 Debut for Season 2 Arc's Compilation Film, Visual for 'Culling Game' Arc

New visual revealed for compilation film

The Jump Festa '25 event on Saturday revealed that compilation film of the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc from the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime will open in Japan on May 30. The event also revealed a key visual for the film.

Additionally, the event revealed a "super teaser visual" for the anime's upcoming "Culling Game" arc.

The first anime adaptation of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in Decmeber 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapted both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of the manga. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub.

The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc depicts the story of Satoru Gojō and Suguru Getō during their time in school, and when they were still friends.

The anime is getting a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc. MAPPA will continue to produce the anime.

Akutami launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and ended it on September 30. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha has also published the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.