New Moriarty the Patriot Musical Slated for May, June 2025

The official website for the stage musicals of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga revealed on Saturday a new musical will run in Tokyo and Kyoto in May and June 2025. The new musical will be a reprise of the The British Empire's Scandal musical that was the second musical in the franchise.

Image via Moriarty the Patriot musicals' X/Twitter account © 三好 輝／集英社 ©ミュージカル『憂国のモリアーティ』プロジェクト

The play will run at Tokyo's Theater H from May 16-18, Kyoto's Kyoto Gekijo from May 23-25, and then again at Tokyo's The Galaxy Theatre from May 30-June 8.

Hideyuki Nishimori is returning to direct and write the script, and Tadasuke is again composing the music.

The returning cast includes Shōgo Suzuki as William James Moriarty and Ryō Hirano as Sherlock Holmes. New cast includes Tomoki Hirose as Albert James Moriarty and Hiroki Hyakuna as Louis James Moriarty.

Other new cast members include:

Takashi Sasaki as Sebastian Moran

Kazan Yokoyama as Fred Porlock

Shinichi Hashimoto as John H. Watson

Ami Nōjō as Miss Hudson

Junichi Ito as Mycroft Holmes

Sho Ayanagi as Irene Adler

The franchise's first stage musical ran in Tokyo and Osaka in May 2019. The second musical, The British Empire's Scandal, ran in Tokyo and Osaka in July-August 2020. The third musical, The Phantom of Whitechapel, ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in August 2021. The fourth musical, The Two Criminals, ran in Osaka and Tokyo from January-February 2023. The fifth musical, The Final Problem, ran in Osaka and Tokyo in August and September 2023.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. The manga's first part ended with the "Valley of Fellows" arc, named after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel The Valley of Fear , in December 2022. The second part of the main manga launched in Jump SQ. on December 4.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Miyoshi's manga adaptation of Yōsuke Saita 's Moriarty the Patriot novels titled Yūkoku no Moriarty: The Remains launched in Jump SQ. magazine in March 2023 and ended on July 4. Shueisha published the manga's third and final volume on August 2. The manga adapted episodes from the novels as well as character side stories.

Saita has so far written three novels for the Moriarty the Patriot franchise. The novels shipped in November 2018, November 2019, and October 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020, and the second half premiered in April 2021. The show had a total of 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.