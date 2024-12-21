Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Anime's 2nd Season Reveals April 2025 Debut, More Cast

The Jump Festa '25 event on Sunday revealed that the second season for the television anime of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga will debut in April 2025. The event also revealed that Nao Tōyama will voice Riku Tamanaha.

andreprise their roles as Reina Aharen and Raidō, respectively.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Valkyria Chronicles ) returns as chief director, along with Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) as the director at Felix Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , Sekirei , WATAMOTE ) is again in charge of the series scripts, and is also writing them with Kotsukotsu and Masanao Akahoshi . Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is designing the characters.

Tomoko Iwasa returns as a chief animation director with Yumiko Ishii and Saori Yamamoto . The Chinese streaming service bilibili is presenting the project.

Other staff members include:

The first season of the anime aired in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2017. The series ended in April 2023.

The teen romantic comedy follows the "indecipherable" daily life of short, quiet Reina Aharen and Raidō who sits next to her in class. Aharen is not so good at gauging the distance between people (or personal boundaries), and Raidō initially sensed some distance between the two of them. Then one day, when Raidō picked up the eraser that Aharen had dropped, the distance between them suddenly became uncomfortably close.

From "way too distant" to "way too close" ... Aharen is simply unpredictable.