Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Anime Reveals 2025 Debut in New Trailer

The Jump Festa '25 event on Sunday revealed a new trailer for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the film based on the Reze Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, which reveals the film will open in 2025.

The event also revealed two new visuals.

Image via Chainsaw Man's X/Twitter account ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Image via Chainsaw Man's X/Twitter account ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The film's staff includes:

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “ Chainsaw Man ”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

Image via Chainsaw Man franchise's Twitter account ©藤本タツキ/集英社・MAPPA

plays Reze in the film.

The television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in September to October 2023.