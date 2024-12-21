Gag Manga Biyori GO Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, Kensho Ono's Role

The staff for Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori GO , the fifth television anime adaptation of Kōsuke Masuda 's Gag Manga Biyori manga, revealed a trailer and theme song artists at Jump Festa on Sunday. The staff also revealed Kenshō Ono 's role as Chupacabra from the episode "Bremen's Band." Kensho will also voice the role of Tachibana Hokushi in the episode "Oku no Hosomichi Last Spurt" (The Last Spurt of The Narrow Road to the Deep North, a reference to the chronicle by Matsuo Basho).

Yūji Ueda , who previously sang for the anime, performs the opening theme song, and Tetsuya Kanmuri performs the ending theme song.

The anime will debut in April 2025. It is the first television anime adaptation in 15 years.

The cast includes:

The nonsensical gag comedy manga is known for its bizarre plot setups and non-sequitur humor.

Masuda's Gag Manga Biyori manga inspired three television anime seasons in 2005, 2006, and 2008. Masuda followed up the manga with the Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori GB manga in Jump SQ. in 2014, and it is ongoing. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 2. The manga inspired the Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori+ television anime in 2010.

The series also inspired stage plays.