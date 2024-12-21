Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime's 2nd Season Reveals January 2026 Debut in New Video

Most of main staff return for 2nd season

The Jump Festa '25 event on Saturday revealed a new promotional video for the second season of the anime adaptation of Yūji Kaku 's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga. The video reveals that the anime will debut in January 2026. Update: Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream the series as it airs.

Hell's Paradise SEASON 2 will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll in January 2026.

The video also revealed the returning staff. Kaori Makita ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Twin Engine is credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scriptwriter) is in charge of series composition. Akitsugu Hisagi ( Kids on the Slope , Banana Fish sub-character design) is designing the characters for animation, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( The aquatope on white sand , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is composing the music. Ayako Suenaga is the color designer.

As for new staff, Chika Toda (assistant director of photography for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, RE-MAIN ) is the new director of photography, replacing Hyo Gyu Park . Junichi Higashi ( Fairy gone both seasons, Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is the new art director, replacing e-caesar .

Ryōta Suzuki will play the character of Yamada Asaemon Shugen, who first appeared in the first season's 13th and final episode.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2023 and aired onand its affiliates. The anime is streaming onin America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The series is streaming onin Asian-Pacific countries except for Australia, New Zealand, and China.is also streaming an English dub.

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021.

Viz Media released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print.

The manga's second stage play adaptation titled Hell's Paradise -Tsui no Shō- ( Hell's Paradise -Final Chapter-) ran in Tokyo and Kyoto from February 15-25.