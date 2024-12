Spy×Family Anime's 3rd Season Reveals October 2025 Debut, New Visual

Anime's 2nd season premiered in October 2023

The Jump Festa '25 event on Saturday revealed that the third anime season of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga will premiere in October 2025. The event revealed a new commemoration visual from character designer and chief animation director Kazuaki Shimada .

The first anime season's first half premiered in April 2022. streamed the first half as it aired, and it also streamed an English. The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, andstreamed the series as it aired. The anime's second season premiered in October 2023 and aired for 12 episodes.again streamed the series as it aired.

The SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film opened in Japan in December 2023 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film is an all-new work with an original story. Crunchyroll opened the film in North America on April 19. The film debuted at #5 at the U.S. box office.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original and ongoing manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga took a one-month break starting on November 25, and it will return on Monday.

The manga has also inspired a stage musical adaptation that ran in March-May 2023.