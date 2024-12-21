Undead Unluck Anime's 1-Hour Special to Have Original Story

Tozuka also designs new UMA "Balance" for 1-hour winter 2025 special

The Jump Festa '24 event revealed on Saturday that the upcoming one-hour anime special of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga will feature a completely original story written by Tozuka. Tozuka also designed a new UMA creature named "Balance" (seen below) for the special.

The special will debut in winter 2025.

The television anime of the manga premiered in October 2023. The anime streamed on Hulu . The series ended with its 24th episode on March 23 earlier this year.

Moe Kahara stars as Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura voices Andy.

TMS Entertainment describes the anime:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase directed the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka designed the characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro composed the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS produced and planned the anime.

Queen Bee performed the opening theme song "01," and Kairi Yagi performed the ending theme song "know me..."

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.