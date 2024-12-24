New season debuts on January 12

The staff for the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc ( Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen ) anime posted the English-subtitled official trailer for its second season on Wednesday.

The season will premiere on January 12 at 11:57 p.m. (9:57 a.m. EST), before moving to its regular Sunday timeslot of 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST).

Pony Canyon describes the story: "This winter, the battle between the Seigi/Akuma Allied Forces and the Perfect Large Numbers unfolds at the Tottori Sand Dunes."

The Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen anime premiered on July 7 on CBC , TBS , and 26 affiliates with episode 0, which recaps older scenes with new animation. The first season ran in a new "Agaru Anime" programming block, which airs every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world. Pony Canyon describes it as a "12-part" series. Netflix started streaming the series on July 7 (or July 8, depending on region).

The arc is named after the 2011 revival manga's arc of the same name. Pony Canyon describes the story:

Prince Kinnikuman, who came to Earth from Kinnikusei, a planet at the end of the universe, was always ridiculed by humans as a useless Chojin. However, by chance, he was given the right to participate in the Chojin World Cup, a tournament to determine the world's best Chojin, and by a miracle, he won the championship. The following year, he even won it again! Since then, he has become a central figure among Seigi Chojin who protects the peace of the universe. He has managed to defeat the raging forces of the enemy, including Akuma Chojin who plans to rule the world, and Perfect Chojin who aims to wipe out the weak Chojin on Earth, with the power of friendship with his friends, including Terryman and Robin Mask. In recognition of his achievements, Kinnikuman wins the "Survival Match for the Kinnikusei Throne," the final test of his career, and is crowned the 58th Great King of Kinnikusei! He returned to his home planet from Earth, got married, and said goodbye to eight years of fighting. About a year and a half later, the entire universe was supposed to be at peace...

Akira Satō ( Release the Spyce ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , 2016 Berserk ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Lupin the 3rd Part 6 ) is designing the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden ) is composing the music.

revealed on Friday the theme song artists for the show's second season. Masaaki Endoh is performing the opening theme song "Kinnikuman Hero." Mamoru Miyano is performing the ending theme song "29" (pronounced "Niku"). APAZZI is writing, composing, and arranging both songs.

The new anime commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original television anime, which premiered in April 1983.

Source: Press release