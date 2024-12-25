Aoashi Manga to End in 40th Volume

Soccer series launched in January 2015

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Yūgo Kobayashi 's Aoashi manga announced on Wednesday that the series will end in two more volumes with the 40th volume. The story will conclude with the current Barcelona arc.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno .

The manga centers on third-year middle school student Ashito Aoi, who lives in Ehime prefecture. Ashito has a strong talent in soccer, but he tries to hide it. Due to his very straightforward personality, he causes a disaster that serves as a huge setback for him. Then, Tatsuya Fukuya — a veteran of the strong J-Club team Tokyo City Esperion and coach of the club's youth team — appears in front of Ashito. Tatsuya sees through Ashito and sees his talent, and invites him to try out for the youth team in Tokyo.

The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards. The series has over 15 million copies in circulation.

The anime premiered on the NHK Educational channel on April 9, 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The anime's second cours debuted with the 13th episode on July 2, 2022.

