Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! Film's Trailer Previews Time Travel Story

Trailer obscures most of main leads' appearances a decade after 2015

The official website for the Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu Eternal Love! ( Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! ) anime film debuted its full trailer on Friday. The trailer introduces the 10th anniversary film's time travel story — but, it obscures the appearances of all the title characters except Yumoto Hakone with mosaics.

The film tells a story after what has happened in the franchise so far, featuring new cuts. To save Earth and love itself, Wombat aims to travel from a thousand years in the future to the "love singularity point" — the year 2015 (the setting of the first Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! anime). Unfortunately, he ends up in 2025, a decade later. The Battle Lovers assemble to take on the loveless Deathamor.

The cast will appear at a stage greeting before a January 26 screening at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater. Also, participating theaters will hand out five randomly distributed "10th anniversary mini shikishi" boards with exclusive art by character designer Tomoko Miyakawa during the film's opening week.

The new cast members are:

Kappei Yamaguchi as Aye-aye, an adorable-looking creature first seen on Wombat's head in the film's teaser

Jūrōta Kosugi as Deathamor

The previously announced returning cast members are:

The returning cast and characters from the Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! 2018 anime series are (image above from top left to bottom right):

Additional returning cast from the Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! anime are Hikaru Midorikawa as Ata Ibusuki, Kōsuke Toriumi as Taiju Unazuki, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Maasa Shirahone.

The film's staff also revealed on September 27 three returning cast and characters from other Cute High Earth Defense Club anime series:

Kurari Umadani is again credited for the original work. Shinji Takamatsu is returning to direct the anime at Studio Comet . Michiko Yokote is again returning to write the scripts, and Chizuru Miyawaki is again in charge of the original character designs. Tomoko Miyakawa is returning to adapt those designs for animation. yamazo is again composing the music.

The film's theme song is "Eikyū Fuhen ☆LOVE IS LIFE☆" (Forever Unchanging ☆LOVE IS LIFE☆) by the Binan Kōkō ALL STARS, which consists of the film's cast members.

The film will open on January 24.

The first Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! television anime season premiered in Japan in January 2015. Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Viewster streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Ponycan USA released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo packs.

The second television anime, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! , premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

An original video anime project titled Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! opened in theaters in August 2017. Crunchyroll began streaming the OVA in November 2017. The OVA had been billed as the "series concluding chapter."

The Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! anime series premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.