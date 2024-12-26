Eldo Yoshimizu's Hen Kai Pan Manga Gets New Series

New series launches January 1

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for LEED Publishing 's Torch web platform announced on Wednesday Eldo Yoshimizu will launch a new Hen Kai Pan series on the platform on January 1.

The post teases the series with the line: "The time for judgment begins high up and far, far away."

Image via Torch web's X/Twitter © LEED Publishing

Titan Comics publishes the original one-volume manga in English and describes the story:

Dismayed by the havoc wreaked on the Earth by humans, its five guardian spirits decide to act. But as they argue amongst themselves on what the judgement should be, one enraged spirit, Nila, becomes determined to take matters into her own hands, forcing the remaining four to unite in a desperate final battle to prevent her from wiping not just humankind, but all life from the face of the planet. This is a highly personal and timely book that features some of Eldo's most beautiful artwork to date. With its central themes of ecology, philosophy and spirituality, Hen Kai Pan is a kinetic, emotionally charged work that delivers a powerful message that will resonate not just with manga fans, but all readers. “ Hen Kai Pan ” translates as “One and All”, and is the motto of Cosmotheism.

The company also publishes Yoshimizu's Ryuko manga.