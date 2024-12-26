News
Kodansha Lists Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri Manga With TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The manga centers on Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku suffers setbacks on his dream of becoming a mathematician, he meets Kai as he is running his own food business, and joins Kai in an attempt at something new.
Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on September 28.
The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in October 2023.
Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno. The manga will end in the 40th volume. The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards.
The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.
Source: Monthly Shonen Magazine