Kodansha Lists Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri Manga With TV Anime

Series about talented mathematics scholar, talented chef launched in 2018, inspired live-action series in 2023

Image via Amazon © Yūgo Kobayashi, Kodansha

Fermat no Ryōri

is currently hosting an image that previews the cover of the February 2025 issue for its, which features an announcement that'sor Fermat's Cuisine) manga will get a television anime adaptation. The issue will ship on January 6.

The manga centers on Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku suffers setbacks on his dream of becoming a mathematician, he meets Kai as he is running his own food business, and joins Kai in an attempt at something new.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on September 28.

The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in October 2023.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno . The manga will end in the 40th volume. The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.



Source: Monthly Shonen Magazine