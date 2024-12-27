News
Headhunted to Another World Anime Reveals Special Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the anime of Benigashira and Muramitsu's Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! (Salaryman ga Isekai ni Ittara Shitennō ni Natta Hanashi) manga revealed a special promotional video and a new visual on Friday.
The staff also revealed more cast:
- Takaya Kuroda as Talius
- Tetsuo Komura as Ogre
- Mitsuki Saiga as Rampage King
- Hidenobu Kiuchi as Butagarian
- Kengo Kawanishi as Viper Lordpent
- Naoya Nosaka as Taisho
The cast includes:
- Yūki Ono as Dennosuke Uchimura
- Konomi Kohara as Ulmandra
- Akio Ōtsuka as the Demon King
- Takanori Hoshino as Sylphid
- Nene Hieda as Genome
- Chitose Morinaga as Orle
- Ayami Tsukui as Neia
Michio Fukuda (Failure Frame) is directing at GEEK TOYS and CompTown with assistant director Seung Deok Kim, and Hiroko Fukuda (Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me, Taisho Otome Fairy Tale) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata (Migi & Dali, Otherside Picnic) is designing the characters, and Takafumi Wada (The Seven Deadly Sins, Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign) is composing the music.
Kentarō Seino performs the opening theme song "Isekai Kyōsōkyoku" (Alternate World Concerto), while the music project otonari performs the ending theme song "Tsuyo Girlfriend" (Strong Girlfriend).
The manga launched on Overlap's Comic Gardo web manga service in December 2019.
Seven Seas publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Dennosuke Uchimura is just an ordinary Japanese salaryman, until he's sent to work in Vietnam where he dies in a hit-and-run accident. Uchimura is reincarnated and summoned to another world by the Demon King, who offers him a new job–as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of his army! Uchimura is faced with an offer he can't refuse, but can he do the job?
The manga adapts Benigashira's earlier manga which they drew themselves, and began releasing digitally with the first volume in June 2019. The manga runs parallel to the new version by Muramitsu.
Sources: Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime's website, Comic Natalie