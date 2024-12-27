News
Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku Anime Reveals New Ending Theme in 4th Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pony Canyon revealed a fourth promotional video on Friday for the television anime of Kōji Shinasaka's Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku manga. The company also revealed that Enako × Kayoko Kusano will perform the new ending theme song "Tumbling Dice." The new theme song will debut with the show's second cours (quarter of a year) on January 11.
The series premiered on October 4 and is airing for two consecutive cours.
The anime stars:
- Kohsuke Tanabe as Kei
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tōjima
- Fairouz Ai as Amina
- Tsuyoshi Koyama as Noriyuki Takatsu
- Chinatsu Akasaki as Yū Katsuragi
- Toshihiko Seki as Hideharu Seki
- Takehito Koyasu as Hatakeyama
- Yōko Hikasa as Ai
Jun Hatori is directing the anime at EAST FISH STUDIO. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, Sayaka Anesaki is designing the characters, and Yūsuke Shirato and Yūki Kishida are composing the music. Masayoshi Ōishi performs the opening theme song "GAMBLING HALL," and idol group Taiyo to Odore Tsukiyo ni Utae performs the current ending theme song "PLASTIC SHOWCASE."
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.
Shinasaka serialized the manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011 and the series has 12 compiled book volumes. The other works in the franchise include the 16-volume Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen manga, the 10-volume Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen manga, the four-volume Haō Densetsu Lion manga, the five-volume Haō Kessen Lion manga, and the ongoing Tōhai: Cold Girl manga.
The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.
Source: Press release