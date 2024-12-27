Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku Anime Reveals New Ending Theme in 4th Promo Video

If you're looking for a GL harem, this is a safe enough bet; just be aware of the dubious consent issues going in.

― Are you looking for a harem? A single, ordinary person surrounded by a bevy of beauties, all of whom want them? Typically, that ordinary person would be an unfortunate young man, dull as a potato, but There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless… , based on the light novels of the...