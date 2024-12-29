Lockdown Zone: Level X 2nd Season 'Light Anime' Debuts on February 21

1st season debuted on September 6

Animation ID announced on Friday that the second season of the " light anime " based on's) story will premiere on February 21 onat 2:23 a.m. (effectively, February 22). The second season's streaming date onand other streaming platforms will be announced at a later date.

The first season premiered on September 6 and starred:

Hikaru Sato ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Dropkick on My Devil! ) directed the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio , in collaboration with nanogram. Yūichi Imaizumi ( Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc , Moriarty's Perfect Crime ) directed the sound, Hiroki Nozaki and Airi Kobayashi were in charge of sound effects, and kidlit composed the music. Kazuya Takahashi was the production supervisor.

Oishi released the story in 2017 as a chat-style novel on the manga and novel app peep, which he also operates.

meshe launched the story's manga version on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action website in July 2020. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020, and the manga ended in its third volume, which released in March 2022.

Denpa published the manga simultaneously with the Japanese release, and it describes the manga:

Ryoka is awakened by flurry of text messages from her mother! Panicked and rushed, Mom is clearly concerned for Ryoka's safety but she is not to keen on letting her daughter know why. And the reason behind that is nothing could really properly describe what is happening! The world might be ending! And there might be an unidentifiable being on the roof of their apartment building!

A "light anime" features a simpler animation style that reduces production time and costs. Other "light anime" Animation ID has produced include Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi and Moriarty's Perfect Crime , as well as the upcoming With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess anime.

Source: Animation ID's X/Twitter account