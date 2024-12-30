Comic Market 105 Draws 300,000 Attendees Across 2 Days

Image via Comiket'sTwitter account © Comiket

The Comic Market () 105 event in Tokyo drew about 300,000 people across Sunday and Monday, an increase of about 40,000 attendees from the previous104 last August. The event drew about 150,000 people in each of its two days.105 is the firstin 10 years (since87 in 2014) that was not held on New Year's Eve.105 had about 29,000 exhibiting spaces over the two days — an increase of about 5,000 spaces from104. This most recentalso hosted the largest number of spaces per day in the event's history.

Comiket 104, which was held on August 11-12 drew about 260,000 people across two days. The event drew about 130,000 people in each of its two days.

Comiket 103 in December 2023 drew about 270,000 people across two days. The event had about 140,000 attendees on its first day and 130,000 on its second day.

Comiket 102 lifted admission restrictions (other than the Tokyo Big Sight venue's existing capacity limits) in August 2023.

The organizers limited the number of attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 and 2022. The Comiket 99 event in December 2021 drew about 110,000 people across two days, Comiket 100 in August 2022 drew about 170,000 people across two days, with the number of attendees limited to about 85,000 per day. Comiket 101 in December 2022 drew about 180,000 people across two days, with the number of attendees limited to about 90,000 per day.

Comiket 97, the last Comiket before the pandemic, attracted 750,000 attendees across four days, breaking an all-time attendance record ( Comiket does not have unique passes for visitors, so a person who attends all four days would be counted four times). Each day drew between 180,000 and 190,000 attendees.

The first Comiket drew an estimated 700 attendees for 32 exhibiting circles in December 1975. Tokyo's Harumi area, Chiba's Makuhari Messe venue, and other places hosted the event before it moved to its current Tokyo Big Sight location for Comiket 50 in 1996. The one-day attendance record for the event is 210,000, first set at Comiket 93 in December 2017.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)