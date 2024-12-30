Hiroshi Motomiya Launches New Manga Series on January 9

The combined fourth and fifth issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine announced on Thursday that Hiroshi Motomiya will launch a new series titled Enma in the next issue on January 9.

Image via Grand Jump © Hiroshi Motomiya, Shuesiha

Jinsei Iroiro

Shueisha

Motomiya launched the(The Variety of Life, pictured right) in'smagazine on June 5.

Motomiya ended his Takeki Ōgon no Kuni : Takahashi Korekiyo , the latest manga from his Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series, in April 2023. The manga launched in Grand Jump in December 2022. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in June 2023.

Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series was serialized in Shueisha 's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1992, and featured stories about real-life Japanese historical figures. Previous manga in this series have centered on Yatarō Iwasaki in 1990, Dōsan in 2000, Munenori Yagyū in 2010, Tadataka Inō from November 2020 to July 2021, Sontoku Ninomiya (whose birth name is Kinjirō Ninomiya) from October 2021 to May 2022, and Kimimasa Yuri in July 2022.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga is inspiring two new live-action films. The first film, titled Salaryman Kintaro Akatsuki-hen ( Salaryman Kintaro Dawn), will open on January 10, while the second film, titled Salaryman Kintaro Sakigake-hen ( Salaryman Kintaro Vanguard), will open on February 7.

The manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.