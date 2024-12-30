Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Stays at #1 in U.S. Box Office in 2nd Weekend

Film earns US$38 million in 2nd week

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The Box Office Mojo website reported that the live-action film once again topped the U.S. box office in its second weekend, earning an estimated US$38 million. The film earned an estimated US$12.6 million on Friday, an estimated US$13.5 million on Saturday, and an estimated US$11.9 million on Sunday. In addition,dropped out of the top 10 to #12 from #9 last week, earning an estimated US$455,000 in its third week.

The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day on December 20. Entertainment news website Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release. The film's gross domestic earning is now at US$137,552,146, and its gross worldwide earning is at US$211,552,146.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.

Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a spring 2027 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

The first film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted on April 26 with six episodes.



Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2), Variety (Kim Murphy)