News
Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Stays at #1 in U.S. Box Office in 2nd Weekend
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day on December 20. Entertainment news website Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release. The film's gross domestic earning is now at US$137,552,146, and its gross worldwide earning is at US$211,552,146.
Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog.
Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.
Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Tom Butler, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter.
Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a spring 2027 release.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie).
The first film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.
The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted on April 26 with six episodes.
Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2), Variety (Kim Murphy)