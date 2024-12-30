News
Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale Game Gets HD Edition
posted on by Anita Tai
Game set for release in 2025 for PC via Steam
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for EasyGameStation's Recettear game announced on Monday the Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale HD Edition game for PC via Steam, which will launch in 2025. The staff also shared preview images for the upcoming HD release.
The Steam page for the original game describes the game:
Recettear is the story of an item shop, the girl who lives in it, and the fairy who turned her life upside down. Recette Lemongrass finds herself in charge of an item shop built into her house, in order to pay back a loan her father took and then skipped out on - and Tear, her newfound fairy "companion", won't take no for an answer! As Recette, you have to decide how you'll get your stock - either through playing the markets in town or going out into the wild with an adventuring friend and thrashing beasts until they give up the goodies - how much to sell things for, what the shop should look like, and how to best go about getting the money Tear needs to pay off the loan. If you can't come up with the money... well, hope you like living in a cardboard box.
The original game debuted in December 2007 at Comket in Japan. The game later launched on Steam in 2010.