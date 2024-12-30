The Catcher in the Ballpark! Anime Casts Ayumi Mano

Mano plays Natsuno Yamada

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Tatsurō Suga 's The Catcher in the Ballpark! ( Ballpark de Tsukamaete! ) manga revealed on Sunday that Ayumi Mano will voice the character Natsuno Yamada, a girl who aspires to work as a beer vendor, but ends up working at a bento shop inside the stadium.

The anime will debut in 2025.

The anime stars:

Jun'ichi Kitamura ( Fluffy Paradise ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) is handling the series composition. Fumio Iida ( Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music.

The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold towards Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.

Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 21.