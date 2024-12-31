Fate/strange Fake TV Anime's New Video Confirms 2025 Run

The " Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2024" program debuted a promotional video for the second episode of the Fate/strange Fake television anime on Tuesday. The video confirms that the television anime will run next year.

Update: Katsuyuki Konishi plays Hansa Cervantes.

The special also debuted new visuals:

The same special on Tuesday debuted the Japanese-dubbed version of the anime's first episode. (The episode's English-subbed version debuted in November.)

The anime adapts Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story.

Crunchyroll previously stated it will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime's Japanese cast, which also appeared in the Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special, are:

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- directors Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are directing the Fate/strange Fake anime at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is writing the scripts. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

The earlier Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- anime special premiered in Japan in July 2023. The special is available on Crunchyroll now with an English dub .

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth light novel volume in February 2023. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.