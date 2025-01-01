'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro's' Nanashi Aims to Launch New Series in 2025

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Nanashi, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro creator Nanashi reported on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday that they aim to launch a new series in 2025.

Nanashi debuted the Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017, and ended the series last July. Kodansha shipped the 20th and final compiled volume in August.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate! What's her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her? Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him?

The Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga inspired an anime that premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack ), the anime's second season, premiered in January 2023 on television in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

