Mission Yozakura Family Manga Enters Climax

Volume 28 ships on Saturday

Image via Amazon Japan

The combined 6th and 7th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga is entering its "climax."

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine launched the series in August 2019. Shueisha releases the 28th compiled book volume on Saturday. Viz Media has been simultaneously publishing the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing compiled volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2020.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also releases the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family! Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy - the mission begins!

The first season premiered in Japan last April on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney streams the anime through the Hulu service with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan. The second season will premiere in 2026.

A novel in the franchise debuted in July 2023.