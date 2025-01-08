CLAMP Resumes xxxHOLiC: Rei Manga on April 21

Manga last regularly published chapters in March 2017

Image via PR Times © CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社

announced on Thursday that the manga creator circlewill resume theirmanga in this year's 21st issue of'son April 21.

xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga in CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC series, and it launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2013 after an initial delay. The series went on hiatus in July 2014 and returned in April 2015. The manga has since been serialized irregularly. The manga last published chapters from June 2016 to March 2017. Kodansha released the manga's fourth compiled book volume in October 2016. The manga was slated to resume in spring 2023, but did not do so.

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in April 2022.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie